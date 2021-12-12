Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.