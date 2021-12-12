Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

