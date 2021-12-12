Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.
NYSE:HLI opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.
In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
