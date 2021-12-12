Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

