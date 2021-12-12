Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.92. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

