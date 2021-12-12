Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $689.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.38 million and the highest is $693.80 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

