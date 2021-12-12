Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

