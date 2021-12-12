Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

