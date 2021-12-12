Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after buying an additional 533,977 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,751,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

