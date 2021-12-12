Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.