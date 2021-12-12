Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.20 million and the lowest is $20.05 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $104.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.38 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 3,763,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768,562. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

