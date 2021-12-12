Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $395.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Stride reported sales of $376.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 471,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

