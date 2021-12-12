Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $186.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

