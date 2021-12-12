Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $8.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $37.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $642.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

