Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Strong Sell

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,151.92 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

