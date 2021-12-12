Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.