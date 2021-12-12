Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.63. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 305,000 shares of company stock worth $608,502 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

