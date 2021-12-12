Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last three months. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 227,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

