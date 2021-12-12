Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

SAN opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

