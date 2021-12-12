Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric is the largest provider of electricity, supplying power to more than 95% of the state’s population and operating five separate grids. The ongoing vaccination efforts and the implementation of the Safe Travels Program brought in some improvement in the average daily passenger arrivals. It is also engaged in providing its customers with affordable clean energy. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, recent forecasts indicate demand for electricity to remain depressed in Hawaii compared with the pre-pandemic levels, which might affect its revenues. Moreover, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position. Its current ratio as of Sep 30, 2021 was 0.07, which being less than 1, indicates that this utility might not possess sufficient capital in hand to meet its short-term obligations”

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

