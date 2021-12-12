Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €101.00 ($113.48) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €106.76 ($119.96).

FRA ZAL opened at €74.32 ($83.51) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.58.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

