ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0177

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $205,465.75 and $13,877.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 99.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,634,687 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

