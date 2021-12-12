ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $228,121.92 and $27.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

