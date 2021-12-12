Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zillow shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Its decision to wind down Zillow Offers iBuying business due to sizable and increasing business risk has been an overhang on the company’s prospects. The winding down will also reduce 25% of its current workforce. Intensifying competition from similar online real estate platforms remains a headwind. Also, increased spending on product enhancements and advertising is likely to impede margins. Nevertheless, Zillow is benefiting from robust performances by the IMT and Mortgage segments. It is well-positioned to gain from higher demand for residential real estate. Zillow is relying on its 3D virtual tour capabilities and virtual consultations from its Premier Agents to boost audience size. These initiatives are expected to help Zillow shares recover in the near term.”

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.