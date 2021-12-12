ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 7.9% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $394,385.84 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00396841 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,329,599,338 coins and its circulating supply is 16,669,046,503 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

