$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $463.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

