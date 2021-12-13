-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Airgain posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Airgain stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. 1,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00. Airgain has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.