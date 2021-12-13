$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Aegis increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $3,161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,919,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

