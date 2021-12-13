$0.27 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,306 shares of company stock worth $2,689,577. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. AAON has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

