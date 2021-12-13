$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 511,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 463,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $366.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

