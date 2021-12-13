$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Transcat posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. Transcat has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $679.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.