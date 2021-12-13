$0.37 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.