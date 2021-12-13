$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.