-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PDS. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $32.72. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.98. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

