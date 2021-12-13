0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223,720.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.39 million and $223,720.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.