$1.00 EPS Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.63. PTC posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

PTC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.38. 4,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.08. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.