$1.03 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,756,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

CONE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

