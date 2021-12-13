$1.88 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

EMN traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $117.30. 851,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

