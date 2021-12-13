1,000 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $614.55 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.