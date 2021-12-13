11,900 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

