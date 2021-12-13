11,950 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,627,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $90.31. 37,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,760. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.