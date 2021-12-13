$125.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce $125.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.