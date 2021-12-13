$13.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce sales of $13.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.59 billion and the lowest is $12.95 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $800.29.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.39. 22,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.42. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.