1,478 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $167.10 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $169.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $156.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

