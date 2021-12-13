$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post sales of $175.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,883,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.