17,677 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,677 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.