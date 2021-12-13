$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the highest is $184.50 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

