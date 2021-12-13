$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $18.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.35 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

INTC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.59. 23,769,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,859,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $4,566,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 499,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.