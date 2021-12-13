-$2.12 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($3.45). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.74. 16,066,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,501,231. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

