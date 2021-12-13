$2.83 EPS Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.98. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

