20,201 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

