$209.54 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report $209.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.98 million. fuboTV posted sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $616.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $617.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 324,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

